Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 123 17.80 N/A -5.94 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $199, while its potential upside is 141.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.