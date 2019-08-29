Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.49 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 83.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.