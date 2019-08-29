Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|11.49
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Risk and Volatility
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 83.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
