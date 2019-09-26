Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.43 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 70.85% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 49.9%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.