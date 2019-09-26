Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|36.43
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 70.85% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 49.9%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
