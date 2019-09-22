Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.76 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.