Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.76
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Volatility and Risk
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.