Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.