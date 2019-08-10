Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Forward Pharma A/S which has a 74.5 Current Ratio and a 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Forward Pharma A/S
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
