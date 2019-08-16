Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.99 N/A -2.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.06 beta indicates that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 203.03% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 53% respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.