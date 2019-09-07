Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Atreca Inc. is $30, which is potential 82.59% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Atreca Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 67%. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.