Comparison of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is a contrast between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta and it is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has a consensus target price of $0.4, with potential upside of 19.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.