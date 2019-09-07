Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 81.05 N/A -1.70 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 67.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 66.4% respectively. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.