Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.28 N/A -1.70 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 50.27% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.