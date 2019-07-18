Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 132.18 N/A -1.62 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.65% and an $23.6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 9.7%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.