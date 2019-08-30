Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.65 N/A -1.70 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.28 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta and it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, with potential upside of 68.45%. On the other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 13.88% and its average price target is $73. The results provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 84.5% respectively. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.