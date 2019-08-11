Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 120.00 N/A -1.70 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.6, and a 73.66% upside potential. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 121.40%. Based on the data shown earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 53.6%. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.