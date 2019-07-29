Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 128.03 N/A -1.62 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 31.21 N/A -3.11 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.34 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Coherus BioSciences Inc. on the other hand, has 3.59 beta which makes it 259.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 62.76%. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 61.77%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.