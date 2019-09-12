Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 86.18 N/A -1.70 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 46.96%. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 228.64%. Based on the results given earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.