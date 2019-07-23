Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 138.98 N/A -1.62 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.94% and an $23.6 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 1.6%. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -21.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.