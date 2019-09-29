Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.67 9.22M 1.15 73.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,496,833.22% -66.1% -37.2% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,317,925.75% 7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 44.93% upside potential. Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $74.5, with potential upside of 2.94%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 86.2% respectively. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.