Comparison of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 44.69M -1.70 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.35 125.56M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 314,718,309.86% -66.1% -37.2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,060,647,425.90% -25.2% -24.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 53.42% at a $22 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 29.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 83% respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.