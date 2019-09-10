Comparison of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.84% and 6.49% respectively. Competitively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
