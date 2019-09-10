Comparison of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.84% and 6.49% respectively. Competitively, Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.