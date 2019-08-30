Comparison of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 103 5.17 N/A 6.36 16.27 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

Table 1 highlights Diamondback Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Diamondback Energy Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Diamondback Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamondback Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Diamondback Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$153.44 is Diamondback Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diamondback Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.5% respectively. 0.2% are Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. has 11.57% stronger performance while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has -39.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.