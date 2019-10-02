Comparison of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 96 0.37 161.76M 6.36 16.27 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 -0.33 64.09M 0.28 13.06

Table 1 demonstrates Diamondback Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Diamondback Energy Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Diamondback Energy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Diamondback Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 167,696,454.49% 7.1% 4.4% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1,748,847,108.90% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Diamondback Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 73.84% for Diamondback Energy Inc. with consensus target price of $144.88. Competitively Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 101.10%. Based on the data given earlier, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Diamondback Energy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% are Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.