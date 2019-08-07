Comparison of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 0.93 N/A -2.13 0.00 Nabors Industries Ltd. 3 0.29 N/A -1.81 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5% Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.6% -8%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nabors Industries Ltd. is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Nabors Industries Ltd. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabors Industries Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Nabors Industries Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 2 3 2.60

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s upside potential is 43.55% at a $9.13 average price target. On the other hand, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s potential upside is 76.89% and its average price target is $4.44. The data provided earlier shows that Nabors Industries Ltd. appears more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Nabors Industries Ltd. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24% Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48%

For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has -4.24% weaker performance while Nabors Industries Ltd. has 48% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Nabors Industries Ltd.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.