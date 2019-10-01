Comparison of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|134
|0.00
|2.96M
|14.34
|9.83
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|2,213,746.17%
|24.5%
|16%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 0% respectively. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 15.72% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
