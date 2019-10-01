Comparison of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,213,746.17% 24.5% 16% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 0% respectively. About 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 16.82% are Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Principal Real Estate Income Fund has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.