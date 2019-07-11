Comparison of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

As Asset Management companies, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.50 N/A 14.34 9.89 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 30.57%. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.