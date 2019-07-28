Comparison of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 144 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.89 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.51 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 14.19%. About 2.2% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.