Comparison of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

We are contrasting Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.