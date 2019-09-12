Comparison of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

We are contrasting Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
