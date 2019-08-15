Comparison of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.24 N/A -0.92 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.50 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 5.5%. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.