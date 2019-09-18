Comparison of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 66.76 N/A -0.92 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 6.46%. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.