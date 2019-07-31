Comparison of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 90.29 N/A -0.74 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 1.6% respectively. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -16.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.