Comparison of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|90.29
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 1.6% respectively. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -16.93% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.