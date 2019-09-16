Comparison of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 69.40 N/A -0.92 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.37%. Comparatively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.