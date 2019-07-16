Comparison of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 102.78 N/A -0.74 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 554.02 N/A -1.68 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 84.6%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

Summary

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.