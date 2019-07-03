Comparison of Diageo plc (DEO) and Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

This is a contrast between Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) and Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo plc 159 0.00 N/A 6.24 27.27 Constellation Brands Inc. 181 4.67 N/A 15.57 13.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Diageo plc and Constellation Brands Inc. Constellation Brands Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Diageo plc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Diageo plc’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Constellation Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Diageo plc and Constellation Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo plc 0.00% 29.7% 9.7% Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

Diageo plc’s current beta is 0.55 and it happens to be 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Constellation Brands Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diageo plc are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Diageo plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Diageo plc and Constellation Brands Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo plc 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Brands Inc. 0 5 7 2.58

The upside potential is 3.66% for Diageo plc with average price target of $180. Competitively Constellation Brands Inc. has an average price target of $210.1, with potential upside of 5.76%. The data provided earlier shows that Constellation Brands Inc. appears more favorable than Diageo plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.2% of Diageo plc shares and 87.1% of Constellation Brands Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Diageo plc shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Constellation Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diageo plc 0.98% 3.92% 9.07% 19.48% 17.69% 19.92% Constellation Brands Inc. -1.06% 7.37% 17.29% 0.92% -7.59% 27.47%

For the past year Diageo plc was less bullish than Constellation Brands Inc.

Summary

Constellation Brands Inc. beats Diageo plc on 9 of the 12 factors.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands. The company offers its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and government alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.