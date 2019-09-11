Comparison of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.75 N/A -0.14 0.00 TORM plc 8 0.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DHT Holdings Inc. and TORM plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 0%. About 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TORM plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DHT Holdings Inc. beats TORM plc.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.