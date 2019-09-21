Comparison of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -0.14 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.01 N/A 0.16 13.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DHT Holdings Inc. and Safe Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Safe Bulkers Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares and 16.4% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Safe Bulkers Inc. has 67.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc. beats DHT Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.