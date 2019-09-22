Comparison of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Since DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.83 N/A -0.14 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.99 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DHT Holdings Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DHT Holdings Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta means DHT Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

DHT Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ardmore Shipping Corporation are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DHT Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Summary

DHT Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.