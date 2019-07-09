Comparison of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 9 271.85 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 42.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.73% 3.44% -6.69% -5.41% -3.22% -4.28%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has 2.14% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -4.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.