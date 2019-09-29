Comparison of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Since DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom Inc. 160 1.15 89.96M -1.47 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 23.07M -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DexCom Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DexCom Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom Inc. 56,256,644.36% -21.9% -8.6% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2,209,770,114.94% -71.9% -56.8%

Volatility & Risk

DexCom Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DexCom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DexCom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DexCom Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DexCom Inc. has a consensus price target of $177.43, and a 19.47% upside potential. On the other hand, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 288.55% and its average price target is $3. Based on the data delivered earlier, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than DexCom Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DexCom Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 45.2%. About 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99%

For the past year DexCom Inc. has 30.94% stronger performance while Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has -33.99% weaker performance.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.