Comparison of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom Inc. 140 11.38 N/A -1.47 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 51 3.54 N/A 1.35 34.91

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6% BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

DexCom Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. From a competition point of view, BioTelemetry Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DexCom Inc. are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc. has 2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. DexCom Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTelemetry Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

DexCom Inc. has an average target price of $177.43, and a 14.92% upside potential. Competitively BioTelemetry Inc. has an average target price of $70.5, with potential upside of 67.62%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioTelemetry Inc. is looking more favorable than DexCom Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of DexCom Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of BioTelemetry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94% BioTelemetry Inc. 1.01% -4.3% -11.52% -32.8% -9.1% -21.38%

For the past year DexCom Inc. has 30.94% stronger performance while BioTelemetry Inc. has -21.38% weaker performance.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.