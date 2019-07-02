Comparison of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.23 N/A 0.95 32.56 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.73 N/A 1.74 7.14

Demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Devon Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $36.88, and a 27.61% upside potential. Competitively Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus price target of $15.67, with potential upside of 33.93%. Based on the data given earlier, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is looking more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 0%. 0.5% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.