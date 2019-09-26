Comparison of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.50 N/A -5.34 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.10 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 7.3 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 23.1% respectively. Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Dermira Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.