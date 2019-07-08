Comparison of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.66 N/A -5.34 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 113.57% and an $18.88 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -30.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.