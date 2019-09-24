Comparison of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.69 N/A -5.34 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 520.57 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dermira Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CEL-SCI Corporation has a 2.83 beta which is 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dermira Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$19.5 is Dermira Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 158.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.