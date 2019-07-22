Comparison of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

We will be comparing the differences between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 10.11 N/A -5.34 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 49.67 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dermira Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Dermira Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dermira Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.88 is Dermira Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 125.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares and 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.