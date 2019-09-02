Comparison of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 52 2.94 N/A -4.68 0.00 Daxor Corporation 10 90.11 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Daxor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. From a competition point of view, Daxor Corporation has a -0.52 beta which is 152.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Daxor Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Daxor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s upside potential is 0.90% at a $52.6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Daxor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 4% respectively. 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Daxor Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Daxor Corporation.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.