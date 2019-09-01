Comparison of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

This is a contrast between Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 United States Antimony Corporation 1 5.04 N/A 0.01 80.56

Table 1 highlights Denison Mines Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2% United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Denison Mines Corp. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denison Mines Corp. are 2.1 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor United States Antimony Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Denison Mines Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United States Antimony Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Denison Mines Corp. and United States Antimony Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 14.5%. About 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. was less bullish than United States Antimony Corporation.

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats Denison Mines Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.