Comparison of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.34 N/A 0.56 2.01 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.81 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denbury Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Denbury Resources Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Denbury Resources Inc. is currently more affordable than Gran Tierra Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Denbury Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Denbury Resources Inc. is 234.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.34 beta. From a competition point of view, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 0.9 beta which is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denbury Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denbury Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 57.41% at a $1.7 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.