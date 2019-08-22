Comparison of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.65 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3056.20 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, and a 60.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 58.87%. The data provided earlier shows that Denali Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.