Comparison of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neurotrope Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.15% and an $29 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.