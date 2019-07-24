Comparison of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.54 N/A -0.56 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 347.08 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 38.55%. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 63.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Homology Medicines Inc. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 81.2% respectively. 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 8.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.