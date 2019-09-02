Comparison of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 61.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 54.7% respectively. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.